Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner welcomes police pledge to attend every home burglary

The commitment comes from a decision by the National Police Chiefs’ Council, and it was outlined by Home Secretary Suella Braverman last week. It’s hoped the plan will increase public confidence in police forces up and down the country.

Commissioner Bourne said she welcomes the new commitment, explaining it should ‘absolutely be standard practice across the country.’

She added: “I am pleased that this is already the case in Sussex because our Chief Constable gave the commitment two years ago that every home burglary would be attended by an officer. It is the job of a police force to protect its communities and this is what is rightly expected by residents.

Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne

“Burglary is a top priority of mine which is why it is included in my Police & Crime Plan. Here in Sussex, officers and a forensic examiner already attend every home burglary and the Force undertakes proactive, preventative steps by working closely with bordering forces to gather intelligence. They also work with probation services to guide those who have just come out of prison from re-offending.

“Burglary is an invasive, violating crime. We know for many people it can be extremely traumatic, leaving them feeling unsafe and uncomfortable in their own homes. The decision for police to attend a scene should not depend on the value of items stolen, or where or when the crime took place.

“I am pleased that Sussex Police already supports this national commitment. Our county’s residents deserve to feel safe at home and to know that if they call the police to say they’re a victim of burglary, an officer will soon be at their front door.”

