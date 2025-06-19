Sussex Police announce plans to tackle recent ‘youth disorder’ in Brighton

Sussex Police have announced that they are working closely with schools, families, local businesses and community partners to address recent ‘youth-related disorder’ across Brighton and Hove.

Police said that over the past few weeks repeated large gatherings of young people have been seen on Brighton seafront, the Lower Esplanade near to the bottom of West Street, and on Hove Lawns.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “On some days, more than 200 young people have gathered, leading to incidents of anti-social behaviour and, in some cases, serious violence.

“On May 30, a 16-year-old boy from Crawley was arrested after two people were stabbed on Hove Lawns.

“Officers attending these gatherings have also faced hostility, including verbal abuse and physical assaults, all while working to keep the public safe.

“As part of ongoing efforts to prevent further disorder and safeguard attendees, officers have seized large quantities of alcohol, often from minors. Many young people have been found heavily intoxicated, leaving them vulnerable to harm, and in several cases, officers have had to contact parents and carers who were unaware their child was attending the gatherings.”

Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Nicola Fisher said: “We want young people to enjoy themselves safely and responsibly, but recent events have shown how quickly things can escalate into dangerous circumstances, where individuals could be putting themselves and others at risk.

“We are not here to spoil celebrations, but we are here to prevent harm and ensure the safety of the community.

“As part of the ongoing aim to tackle disorder, we continue to encourage parents to speak with their children about the risks of attending these unsupervised large gatherings, and to maintain open conversations about their whereabouts and plans.”

Police are encouraging local businesses, particularly convenience stores and off-licences, to be alert and refuse the sale of alcohol to anyone they suspect of buying it for underage individuals. Officers are also conducting engagement visits and looking at prevention as well as enforcement.

Police said they are engaging with schools across the city too, saying a partnership approach is ‘crucial’ to helping young people understand the consequences of their actions.

Sussex Police will continue to maintain a visible presence in key areas across the city over the coming weeks and confiscate alcohol if necessary.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Anyone found engaging in disorder or putting others at risk of harm will face follow-up action and possible criminal consequences.

“Police are using a range of powers to respond swiftly and proportionately to these incidents:

“Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs): These orders are in place across Brighton and Hove and enable officers to confiscate alcohol from any individual, regardless of their age, if it may lead to anti-social behaviour. Refusal to comply may result in a fine issued by Brighton & Hove City Council.

“Section 34 Dispersal Orders: These orders allow officers to ask individuals to leave an area to prevent disorder. Failure to comply is a criminal offence and may lead to being arrested.

“Section 50 of the Police Reform Act 2002: This power allows officers to request the name and address of anyone suspected of engaging in anti-social behaviour. Refusal to provide these details is an offence.”