Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses after a bus passenger was racially abused.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened on board the 21 bus by The Level in Brighton at around 4.45pm on October 5.

Police said the victim reported being approached by a man in his 60s, described as medium to large build with short grey hair, wearing a flat cap with a checked shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He was also using a walking stick,” a police spokesperson said.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a bus passenger was racially abused. Photo: Sussex Police

“The man was reported to have shouted racial abuse at the victim before being asked to leave the bus."