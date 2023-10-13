BREAKING
Sussex Police appeal after man racially abused on bus

Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses after a bus passenger was racially abused.
By Sam Morton
Published 13th Oct 2023, 17:18 BST
The incident happened on board the 21 bus by The Level in Brighton at around 4.45pm on October 5.

Police said the victim reported being approached by a man in his 60s, described as medium to large build with short grey hair, wearing a flat cap with a checked shirt.

"He was also using a walking stick,” a police spokesperson said.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a bus passenger was racially abused. Photo: Sussex PolicePolice are appealing for witnesses after a bus passenger was racially abused. Photo: Sussex Police
“The man was reported to have shouted racial abuse at the victim before being asked to leave the bus."

If you witnessed the incident or have information that could assist the investigation, you can report information online or by calling 101 quoting reference 1010 of 05/10.