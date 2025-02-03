Sussex Police appeal after men wearing balaclavas rob victim at Newick park
Police said the incident happened in the King George V playing field in Allington Road between 5.05pm and 5.30pm on Wednesday, January 22.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The victim, a local man, was approached by two men walking out of the bushes near the skate park. They confronted and assaulted the man, before taking his mobile phone. Both men were described as wearing balaclavas, with one wearing a green farmer’s style coat.
“Officers are investigating the circumstances, and have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward. Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1104 of 22/01.”