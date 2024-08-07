Police have launched an appeal for information after ‘multiple cars’ were damaged in two streets in Bexhill at night.

Rother Police said the incidents took place in Park Road and Victoria Road.

Rother Police put out an appeal on Facebook.

No arrests have been made as yet and the number of cars that sustained damage has not been confirmed.

A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for any witnesses and any relevant footage, including CCTV, Ring doorbell, or dashcam recordings, in relation to multiple incidents of criminal damage to vehicles on Park Road and Victoria Road, Bexhill on August 1 between 9pm and 11pm.

“If you observed or heard any suspicious activity or have footage of anyone in the area during the specified times, please contact us on 101 or report online, quoting reference number 47240148878.”