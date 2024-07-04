Sussex Police appeal after teenager sexually assaulted in Billingshurst

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said they are appealing for information after a report that a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Billingshurst.

Police said the incident happened on Friday, June 28, in Saville Gardens at around 10.30am.

Police described the man as being ‘between 60 and 70-years-old and wearing a dark beanie hat’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...