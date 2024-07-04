Sussex Police appeal after teenager sexually assaulted in Billingshurst
Sussex Police said they are appealing for information after a report that a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Billingshurst.
Police said the incident happened on Friday, June 28, in Saville Gardens at around 10.30am.
Police described the man as being ‘between 60 and 70-years-old and wearing a dark beanie hat’.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Since the report, PCSOs have been carrying out targeted patrols in the area. If you witnessed what happened, or have CCTV or dashcam footage from the area, we ask you to make a report. You can contact police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 612 of 28/06.”