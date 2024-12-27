Sussex Police appeal following report of assault in Horsham shop
Police said they received a report that a man entered Morrisons Daily, Springfield Road, and attempted to steal from the store on the evening of October 5.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A security guard tried to stop the man and was assaulted. It is believed a second man may have been injured during the incident too. The security guard was taken to hospital with injuries to his face and is recovering.
“Officers are looking to identify the man in the image who they believe could assist with their enquiries. Police are also seeking any witnesses to this assault as well as the other potential male victim.
“Anyone who could assist officers with their investigation is asked to report online or call 101 quoting reference number 47240194780. This can also be reported to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”