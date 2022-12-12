Sussex Police appeal follows Sunderland murder

Sussex Police has appealed for anyone who sees this wanted man to get in touch urgently.

Officers are appealing for information on the whereabouts of 32-year-old Alexander Carr, from Sunderland, who is wanted in connection with the murder of Michelle Hanson on December 2, police have said.

Northumbria Police posted a video appeal on social media: “We've issued a new photo and CCTV of wanted Sunderland man Alexander Carr as efforts to find him continue. Searches have been ongoing for the 32yo following the murder of Michelle Hanson on Dec 2. An investigation is ongoing and we urgently want to speak to Carr in connection.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police has asked if Alexander Carr has been seen in Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information should contact police urgently by dialling 999 quoting crime number 143632K/22.