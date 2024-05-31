Sussex Police appeal for help finding 32-year-old woman in relation to ‘shoplifting incidents’ in Crawley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police are appealing for help finding a 32-year-old woman.

A police spokesperson on Facebook said: “We’re searching for Kaprese, 32, who is wanted in relation to a number of shoplifting incidents in Crawley.

“Kaprese, who is also wanted on recall to prison, is believed to be in the Romford area of London.

