Sussex Police appeal for help finding 32-year-old woman in relation to ‘shoplifting incidents’ in Crawley
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police are appealing for help finding a 32-year-old woman.
A police spokesperson on Facebook said: “We’re searching for Kaprese, 32, who is wanted in relation to a number of shoplifting incidents in Crawley.
“Kaprese, who is also wanted on recall to prison, is believed to be in the Romford area of London.
“If you see her, or have any information on her whereabouts, call 999 quoting serial 1451 of 24/05.”