Sussex Police appeal for information after elderly lady has £1,000 taken from her shopping trolley in Battle

Sussex Police are appealing for information after an elderly lady had £1,000 taken from her shopping trolley in Battle.

On December 14, it was reported that £1,000 was taken from an elderly lady’s shopping trolley.

Sussex Police said the incident occurred following the victim's cash withdrawal from a bank in Battle High Street.

Police said two male suspects were observed by the lady as acting suspiciously, crouching down, and interfering with her trolley.

The money, which had been secured in a white envelope, was subsequently discovered missing from the trolley a short time later, the force added.

Sussex Police believe the males may have been following the lady after seeing her withdraw the money from the bank.

If you are taking out a large amount of cash from the bank, please secure it inside a pocket or bag / purse that is worn under a coat, alternatively, ask a relative or friend to accompany you to and from the bank.

Please contact Sussex Police immediately if you have any information that may help further this investigation.

Call Sussex Police on 101 or report online at https://orlo.uk/f7su7 quoting reference number 1119 12/12/2024