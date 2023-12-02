Sussex Police appeal for information after two boys targeted by gang of thugs in Hastings
The incident took place in an alleway between Station Approach and Cornwallis Terrace shortly before 5.30pm on November 22.
The two boys, both aged 16, were approached by a larger group of teens, one of whom threatened them with a knife, a police spokesperson said. One of the boys was also assaulted.
Officers are investigating the incident and have appealed for witnesses to come forward and share what they know. This includes residents with any CCTV in the area, especially Braybrooke Terrace, Cornwallis Gardens, Cornwallis Terrace, and Cambridge Gardens.
Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw or has footage of the larger group of young people involved.