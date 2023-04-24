Sussex Police appeal for location of East Sussex wanted on recall from prison
Sussex Police have called for residents to assist in finding a 29 year-old man, wanted on recall from prison.
By Sam Pole
Published 24th Apr 2023, 18:44 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 18:45 BST
In a statement Sussex Police said: “We're searching for Luke Tytler, 29, who is wanted on recall to prison.
“He may be in the Brighton and Hove area, but also has links to Newhaven and Lewes.
“Contact us if you see him, quoting reference 47230066763.