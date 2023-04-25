Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
13 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
14 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
14 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
16 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
16 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse

Sussex Police appeal for witnesses after indecent exposure on East Sussex bus

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses to help identify a man in connection with an indecent exposure on a bus.

By Sam Pole
Published 25th Apr 2023, 08:24 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 08:25 BST

The incident took place on the number 7 bus in Brighton on April 7 around 8.25pm.

The person in question boarded the bus at Trafalgar Street and got off at Osmond Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sussex Police officers have released an image that they hope will help will assist in their enquiries and are urging anyone who has any information about the incident to come forward.

Most Popular
Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses to help identify a man in connection with an indecent exposure on a bus.Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses to help identify a man in connection with an indecent exposure on a bus.
Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses to help identify a man in connection with an indecent exposure on a bus.

Police are also asking seeking witnesses for anyone who was on the bus at the time of the incident to come forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They are asking anyone with any information to contact them online, or call via 101, quoting the serial number 1400 or 07/04.