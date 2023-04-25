Sussex Police appeal for witnesses after indecent exposure on East Sussex bus

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses to help identify a man in connection with an indecent exposure on a bus.

The incident took place on the number 7 bus in Brighton on April 7 around 8.25pm.

The person in question boarded the bus at Trafalgar Street and got off at Osmond Road.

Sussex Police officers have released an image that they hope will help will assist in their enquiries and are urging anyone who has any information about the incident to come forward.

Police are also asking seeking witnesses for anyone who was on the bus at the time of the incident to come forward.

