Sussex Police have announced that they are appealing for witnesses after a man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure.

Police said the arrest followed an incident in Brighton on Tuesday, July 9.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Madeira Drive at around 10.10am to reports of man seen naked from the waist down. He was arrested at the scene and a search of his bag found drugs and a knife.”

Police said the 49-year-old man ‘was charged with indecent exposure, possession of a Class A drug, possession of a bladed article in a public place and using threatening/abusive words to cause alarm’.

Sussex Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to report online or via 101, quoting serial 388 of 09/07.