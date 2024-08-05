Sussex Police appeal for witnesses after man charged with indecent exposure, possession of Class A drug and possession of ‘bladed article’ in Brighton
Police said the arrest followed an incident in Brighton on Tuesday, July 9.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Madeira Drive at around 10.10am to reports of man seen naked from the waist down. He was arrested at the scene and a search of his bag found drugs and a knife.”
Police said the 49-year-old man ‘was charged with indecent exposure, possession of a Class A drug, possession of a bladed article in a public place and using threatening/abusive words to cause alarm’.
Sussex Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to report online or via 101, quoting serial 388 of 09/07.