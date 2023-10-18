BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

Sussex Police appeal for witnesses after man 'exposed himself to a child' in Worthing

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a man ‘exposed himself to a child’ in Worthing.
By Matt Pole
Published 18th Oct 2023, 16:28 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 16:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police said the incident took place on Saturday, October 14 around 12:30pm on Chandos Road.

Sussex Police describe the man as having short grey hair and a grey beard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said he was seen wearing a white jacket over a grey jumper, grey tracksuit bottoms, and holding a blue plastic carrier bag.

Most Popular
Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a man ‘exposed himself to a child’ in Worthing. Picture by Jon RigbySussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a man ‘exposed himself to a child’ in Worthing. Picture by Jon Rigby
Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a man ‘exposed himself to a child’ in Worthing. Picture by Jon Rigby

If you saw what happened or have any information, you are urged to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 563 of 14/10.

You can now send your news reports directly to our Sussex World website - along with photos. Your reports are also likely to appear in your local Sussex weekly newspaper.

The link to register: https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Select Sussex World from the menu.

We look forward to hearing from you.