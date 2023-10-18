Sussex Police appeal for witnesses after man 'exposed himself to a child' in Worthing
Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a man ‘exposed himself to a child’ in Worthing.
Police said the incident took place on Saturday, October 14 around 12:30pm on Chandos Road.
Sussex Police describe the man as having short grey hair and a grey beard.
Police said he was seen wearing a white jacket over a grey jumper, grey tracksuit bottoms, and holding a blue plastic carrier bag.
If you saw what happened or have any information, you are urged to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 563 of 14/10.
