Sussex Police appeal for witnesses after man suffers serious injuries in Brighton city centre assault

Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Brighton city centre after a man ‘suffered serious injuries’.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said officers were called to Western Road at about 2.30am on Saturday, July 5, to reports of a fight between two groups of men.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The altercation is understood to have started outside Buddha Nail Studio in Western Road, before continuing westbound opposite McDonald’s. One group fled the scene towards Churchill Square.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police confirmed that the victim was a man in his 30s who was treated at the scene by the ambulance service and then taken to hospital where he remains ‘in a serious condition’.

Sussex Police said an altercation started outside Buddha Nail Studio in Western Road, Brighton, on Saturday afternoon, July 5. Photo: Google Street View

Detective Inspector Ed Neve said: “This was a serious assault that has left a man with significant injuries. We know there were a number of people involved and multiple witnesses in such a central location, so we are asking anyone with information or relevant video footage to contact us online or via 101, quoting Operation Axle.”