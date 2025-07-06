Sussex Police appeal for witnesses after man suffers serious injuries in Brighton city centre assault
Police said officers were called to Western Road at about 2.30am on Saturday, July 5, to reports of a fight between two groups of men.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The altercation is understood to have started outside Buddha Nail Studio in Western Road, before continuing westbound opposite McDonald’s. One group fled the scene towards Churchill Square.”
Police confirmed that the victim was a man in his 30s who was treated at the scene by the ambulance service and then taken to hospital where he remains ‘in a serious condition’.
Detective Inspector Ed Neve said: “This was a serious assault that has left a man with significant injuries. We know there were a number of people involved and multiple witnesses in such a central location, so we are asking anyone with information or relevant video footage to contact us online or via 101, quoting Operation Axle.”