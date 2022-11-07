Police said it happened on the beach near the Eastbourne Bandstand in Grand Parade during the early hours of Sunday, October 23.

A young woman is being supported by specially-trained officers, police added.

Officers have issued a public appeal and wish to trace a man in connection with their enquiries.

Police have released an image of a man who is described as white, aged in his 20s, and wearing a dark hooded top.

Detective Inspector Barry Chandler said: “While this is an active investigation we believe that this is an isolated incident.

“We understand the impact this may have on the local community which is why there will be an increase in high visibility patrols in the area to provide reassurance to local residents.

“Anyone who was in the area at about midnight or shortly after, or who has information that can assist us is asked to contact us.”

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 87 of 23/10.

Support for victims of rape and serious sexual assault is available on the Sussex Police website.