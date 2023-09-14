BREAKING
Sussex Police appeal for witnesses after report of sexual assault at Crawley funfair

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses to an alleged sexual assault at a funfair in Crawley.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 14th Sep 2023, 15:41 BST
Police said a teenage girl reported being assaulted on the Waltzer ride at Southgate Park between 7.55pm and 8.05pm on Friday, July 28.

Sussex Police said that a teenage boy was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “He has been released on bail, pending further investigation. Anyone who has any information is urged to report online or call 101, quoting serial 1327 of 30/07.”