Sussex Police appeal for witnesses after report of sexual assault at Crawley funfair
Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses to an alleged sexual assault at a funfair in Crawley.
Police said a teenage girl reported being assaulted on the Waltzer ride at Southgate Park between 7.55pm and 8.05pm on Friday, July 28.
Sussex Police said that a teenage boy was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “He has been released on bail, pending further investigation. Anyone who has any information is urged to report online or call 101, quoting serial 1327 of 30/07.”