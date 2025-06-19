Sussex Police appeal for witnesses after ‘series of incidents involving weapons’ in Crawley

Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses following incidents involving weapons in Crawley.

Police announced on Thursday, June 19, that they are aware of ‘a number of incidents involving weapons’ that took place on Tuesday, June 17, and overnight on Wednesday, June 18, into Thursday, June 19, in the Langley Green area of Crawley.

Police added that these incidents also involved reports of criminal damage and threats involving young people with weapons.

Sergeant Darius Caldwell said: “We understand the impact these kinds of incidents have on the community, and we are carrying out a number of enquiries to locate those involved in this criminality.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area.”

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and anyone who has relevant information such as CCTV or mobile footage to come forward. Information can be reported to online or by dialling 101, quoting Operation Veil.