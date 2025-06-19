Sussex Police appeal for witnesses after ‘series of incidents involving weapons’ in Crawley

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 19th Jun 2025, 17:48 BST
Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses following incidents involving weapons in Crawley.

Police announced on Thursday, June 19, that they are aware of ‘a number of incidents involving weapons’ that took place on Tuesday, June 17, and overnight on Wednesday, June 18, into Thursday, June 19, in the Langley Green area of Crawley.

Most Popular

Police added that these incidents also involved reports of criminal damage and threats involving young people with weapons.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sergeant Darius Caldwell said: “We understand the impact these kinds of incidents have on the community, and we are carrying out a number of enquiries to locate those involved in this criminality.

Sussex Police said: "We are aware of a number of incidents involving weapons that took place on Tuesday (17 June) and overnight on Wednesday (18 June) into Thursday (19 June) in the Langley Green area of Crawley"placeholder image
Sussex Police said: "We are aware of a number of incidents involving weapons that took place on Tuesday (17 June) and overnight on Wednesday (18 June) into Thursday (19 June) in the Langley Green area of Crawley"

“There will be an increased police presence in the area.”

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and anyone who has relevant information such as CCTV or mobile footage to come forward. Information can be reported to online or by dialling 101, quoting Operation Veil.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice