Sussex Police appeal for witnesses after 'unexplained' death of man in his 20s in Crawley

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the ‘unexplained’ death of a man in Crawley, Sussex Police has reported.

Police and paramedics were called to an address in Apex Apartments, Ifield Road, at 12.30pm on Monday (January 9) due to concerns for welfare of a man in his 20s, Sussex Police said.

Sadly, he was discovered deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers at this time.

Detective Inspector Dan McCarthy of Crawley CID said: “I understand this news will shock and upset a lot of people in our local community, but I want to reassure them that we are conducting a thorough investigation and pursuing a number of hypotheses to establish how this young man sadly died.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the unexplained death of a man in Crawley, Sussex Police has reported. Picture by Jon Rigby

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we are urging anyone with information about how the man died, or who may have interacted with him on Sunday (January 8) or the morning of Monday (January 9) to please get in touch. This includes anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious or unusual activity in the area around that time.”