Sussex Police appeal for witnesses after woman assaulted by man while getting off bus in Newhaven

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 5th Mar 2025, 15:52 BST

Sussex Police said they are seeking witnesses to a woman being assaulted by a man as she exited a bus in Newhaven.

Police said the incident was reported on Thursday, January 30, at around 5.20pm.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that an argument took place between a man and a woman on a 12a bus as it travelled towards Brighton.

“The driver pulled into The Fairway bus stop in Newhaven, where the woman exited and was seen to be followed and assaulted by a man in his 50s with long white hair and a white beard. Police have since arrested a 50-year-old man from St Leonards in connection with the investigation, and he has been bailed while enquiries continue.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted as she exited a bus in Newhaven

“It’s reported that a multiple members of the public intervened or witnessed the incident. Attempts are ongoing to identify these witnesses, and we are appealing to anyone with information to come forward and make a report. Reports can be made online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1116 of 30/01.”

