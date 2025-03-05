Sussex Police appeal for witnesses after woman assaulted by man while getting off bus in Newhaven
Police said the incident was reported on Thursday, January 30, at around 5.20pm.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that an argument took place between a man and a woman on a 12a bus as it travelled towards Brighton.
“The driver pulled into The Fairway bus stop in Newhaven, where the woman exited and was seen to be followed and assaulted by a man in his 50s with long white hair and a white beard. Police have since arrested a 50-year-old man from St Leonards in connection with the investigation, and he has been bailed while enquiries continue.
“It’s reported that a multiple members of the public intervened or witnessed the incident. Attempts are ongoing to identify these witnesses, and we are appealing to anyone with information to come forward and make a report. Reports can be made online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1116 of 30/01.”