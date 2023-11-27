Sussex Police appeal for witnesses following assault at East Sussex bonfire celebrations

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in the High Street during the Lewes Bonfire celebrations.

The incident happened outside the Pelham Arms public house at about 7.40pm.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “A man suffered an injury after being assaulted during an altercation.

“Officers are investigating the incident and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information, such as mobile phone footage, to come forward.

“The suspect is described as a white man, aged about 18, 6’, who was wearing a red and grey jacket.