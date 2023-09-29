Sussex Police appeal for witnesses following burglary at East Sussex clothing boutique
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police said they were called after an intruder alarm was triggered at a clothing shop on Bond Street, Brighton on Tuesday (September 26) morning.
Officers attended the scene and found that a pane of glass was shattered at the rear of the shop, indicating a break-in.
Following CCTV review, a man can be seen acting suspiciously in the area around 30 minutes before the offence takes place, police added.
Police said he is seen looking in shop windows and testing doors before making his way to the rear of the boutique just before 5am.
Money has been reported stolen from the premises, Sussex Police confirmed.
If you were in the area and have information that could assist police enquires, Sussex Police urges you to make a report.
Please contact Sussex Police through their online form, or by calling 101, quoting reference number 158 of 26/09.