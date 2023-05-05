Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex Police appeal for witnesses to stabbing in Eastbourne

Police are appealing for witnesses to a stabbing in Eastbourne.

By Sam Pole
Published 5th May 2023, 15:42 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 15:43 BST

On Sunday April 30, at approximately 9pm, an altercation started near Kebab Kingdom in Station Parade.

Shortly after, officers received a report that someone had been stabbed in nearby The Avenue.

The victim, a 23-year-old man from Eastbourne, suffered a serious injury to his abdomen consistent with being stabbed.

Police are appealing for witnesses to a stabbing in Eastbourne.Police are appealing for witnesses to a stabbing in Eastbourne.
He was taken to hospital where he remains at this time.

Officers attended the scene and after making fast-time enquiries, arrested a 19-year-old man from Eastbourne on suspicion of wounding with intent, being in possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A and being in possession of a controlled drug of Class B.

He was released on conditional bail until 1 August pending further enquiries.

Police would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone who was travelling in The Avenue with dash-cam footage between 9.15pm to 9.30pm.

Contact Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 1346 of 30/04.