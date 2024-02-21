Sussex Police appeal: ID appeal after wallet stolen at supermarket
An investigation is underway after a wallet was stolen at a supermarket in West Sussex.
Sussex Police is looking to identify two people in connection with the theft in Broadbridge Heath on February 7.
"A report was received of a wallet having been stolen at Tesco Superstore on Wickhurst Lane,” a police spokesperson said.
"It is believed to have taken place between 1.20pm and 1.30pm.”
Alongside CCTV photos of two people, the police added: “Officers would like to speak to these people as part of their enquiries.
“Anyone with any information is asked to report online or via 101 quoting 653 of 07/02.”