Sussex Police is looking to identify two people in connection with the theft in Broadbridge Heath on February 7.

"A report was received of a wallet having been stolen at Tesco Superstore on Wickhurst Lane,” a police spokesperson said.

"It is believed to have taken place between 1.20pm and 1.30pm.”

Alongside CCTV photos of two people, the police added: “Officers would like to speak to these people as part of their enquiries.