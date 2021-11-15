Sussex Police appealing for witness after 78-year-old women dies in collision in Mayfield

A 78-year-old woman has died from her injuries after she was involved in a collision in Mayfield.

Emergency services were called to the A267 at Argos Hill at 12.40pm on Tuesday, October 19, to a collision involving three vehicles, Sussex Police said.

A silver Honda Jazz , which was being driven southbound, collided with a white Ford Transit van, which then collided with a white Iveco lorry - said police.

A passenger in one of the vehicles – 78-year-old Isobel ‘Jean’ Lawson’ from Mayfield – has since died from her injuries. Her next of kin have been informed.

Police also said the driver of the Honda Jazz suffered serious injuries and was treated at the Royal Sussex County Hospital; the Iveco lorry driver suffered minor injuries and the Transit driver was uninjured.