Sussex Police arrest 19-year-old man following drugs warrant in Chichester

Sussex Police said a man has been arrested following a warrant in Chichester.

Police said officers ‘executed a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act warrant’ at an address in Mill Pond Crescent at around 7am on Friday, June 14.

Police said a large amount of drugs were found and a 19-year-old man was arrested ‘on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A and B drugs’.

