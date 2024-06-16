Sussex Police arrest 19-year-old man following drugs warrant in Chichester
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police said a man has been arrested following a warrant in Chichester.
Police said officers ‘executed a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act warrant’ at an address in Mill Pond Crescent at around 7am on Friday, June 14.
Police said a large amount of drugs were found and a 19-year-old man was arrested ‘on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A and B drugs’.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "He has been released on bail, pending further enquiries. Anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 174 of 14/06.”