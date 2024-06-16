Sussex Police arrest 19-year-old man following drugs warrant in Chichester

Sussex Police said a man has been arrested following a warrant in Chichester.

Police said officers ‘executed a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act warrant’ at an address in Mill Pond Crescent at around 7am on Friday, June 14.

Police said a large amount of drugs were found and a 19-year-old man was arrested ‘on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A and B drugs’.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "He has been released on bail, pending further enquiries. Anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 174 of 14/06.”