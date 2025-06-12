Sussex Police arrest 26 suspects linked to County Lines drug dealing in Crawley
Sussex Police made 26 arrests for suspects linked to County Lines drug dealing, and 67 charges have been brought against these suspects.
The operation involved intensive efforts by specialist teams to target drug-related activity and serious violence.
Crawley was the focus of proactive policing by the local neighbourhood team, CID, and Centurion — the Surrey and Sussex team dedicated to tackling county lines drugs.
Support was also provided by officers from the Metropolitan Police, who assisted with warrants in Crawley and London.
District Commander Chief Inspector Steve Turner said: "This operation highlights the dedication of our teams working together to make Crawley a safer place.
“We are committed to continuing this proactive approach and supporting our community.”
Sussex Police encourages residents to share any concerns about criminal activity. Information can be submitted anonymously via Crimestoppers or directly to local officers.