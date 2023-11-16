Sussex Police arrest man and woman following drugs warrant in Bognor
Police said officers executed a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at an address in Park Road on Saturday, November 11, where ‘thousands of pounds in cash, a large quantity of Class A and Class B drugs, and high value items were seized’.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A 22-year-old woman from Chichester and a 36-year-old man from Bognor have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A and Class B drug with intent to supply.
“Both suspects have been released on bail, pending further enquiries. Our investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, please contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 205 of 11/11.”