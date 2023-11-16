Sussex Police said they have arrested two people in connection with drug offences in Bognor.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police said officers executed a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at an address in Park Road on Saturday, November 11, where ‘thousands of pounds in cash, a large quantity of Class A and Class B drugs, and high value items were seized’.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A 22-year-old woman from Chichester and a 36-year-old man from Bognor have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A and Class B drug with intent to supply.