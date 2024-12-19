Sussex Police arrest man wanted on recall to prison

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 19th Dec 2024, 18:54 BST
Updated 11th Jan 2025, 10:24 BST
A man who was wanted by Sussex Police officers has been arrested.

The police have confirmed that previously wanted Connor Hannington has been arrested.

“It follows our appeal to locate the 33-year-old who was wanted on recall to prison,” a social media statement read, on Friday evening (January 10).

“Our appeal was issued on December 19.

A man who was wanted by Sussex Police officers has been arrested. (Stock image / National World)placeholder image
A man who was wanted by Sussex Police officers has been arrested. (Stock image / National World)

“Officers have thanked the public for their help and support to locate him.”

