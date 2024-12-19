Sussex Police arrest man wanted on recall to prison
The police have confirmed that previously wanted Connor Hannington has been arrested.
“It follows our appeal to locate the 33-year-old who was wanted on recall to prison,” a social media statement read, on Friday evening (January 10).
“Our appeal was issued on December 19.
“Officers have thanked the public for their help and support to locate him.”
