A man who was wanted by Sussex Police officers has been arrested.

The police have confirmed that previously wanted Connor Hannington has been arrested.

“It follows our appeal to locate the 33-year-old who was wanted on recall to prison,” a social media statement read, on Friday evening (January 10).

“Our appeal was issued on December 19.

“Officers have thanked the public for their help and support to locate him.”

