Sussex Police arrest man with links to the Crawley area for failing to appear at court to face public order charge

Sussex Police have arrested a wanted man known to have links with the Crawley area for failing to appear at court.
By Matt Pole
Published 11th Oct 2023, 11:50 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 15:35 BST
Jean Florian, 27, also known as Gary, was wanted by police after failing to attend court to face a public order charge.

Sussex Police said he was arrested on Wednesday, October 11.

