Sussex Police arrest man with links to the Crawley area for failing to appear at court to face public order charge
Sussex Police have arrested a wanted man known to have links with the Crawley area for failing to appear at court.
Jean Florian, 27, also known as Gary, was wanted by police after failing to attend court to face a public order charge.
Sussex Police said he was arrested on Wednesday, October 11.
