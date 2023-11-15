BREAKING

Sussex Police arrest two people in connection with drug offences in Horsham

Two people have been arrested in connection with drug offences in Horsham, Sussex Police have confirmed.
By Matt Pole
Published 15th Nov 2023, 15:15 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 15:16 GMT
Police executed a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant on Friday, November 10 on a property in Winterton Square.

Sussex Police said a 20-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman from Horsham were arrested on suspicion of importing and supplying Class B drugs.

Both suspects have been released on bail pending further enquiries. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, please report online or call 101 quoting Operation Bannister.