Sussex Police arrest two people in connection with drug offences in Horsham
Two people have been arrested in connection with drug offences in Horsham, Sussex Police have confirmed.
Police executed a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant on Friday, November 10 on a property in Winterton Square.
Sussex Police said a 20-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman from Horsham were arrested on suspicion of importing and supplying Class B drugs.
Both suspects have been released on bail pending further enquiries. The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information, please report online or call 101 quoting Operation Bannister.