BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Sussex Police ask for help tracing man in connection with Brighton rape investigation

Sussex Police investigating a report of rape said they are seeking to identify a man in connection with the incident.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 20th Sep 2023, 18:51 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 18:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police said the incident happened on Brighton Beach, Sunday, September 10.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are keen to speak to the man captured in the CCTV images after a woman was raped on the beach near Kings Road Arches between the hours of 2am and 5.30am.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Luke Kyriakides-Yeldham said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who recognises the man or has any information about the incident. The victim is being supported by specially trained officers. We are stepping up patrols along the seafront and we are working with partners which include night safety patrols, the beach patrol, taxi marshalls and Safe Space.”

Sussex Police have asked anyone who has any information to contact police by reporting online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Carpenter.