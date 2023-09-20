Sussex Police ask for help tracing man in connection with Brighton rape investigation
Police said the incident happened on Brighton Beach, Sunday, September 10.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are keen to speak to the man captured in the CCTV images after a woman was raped on the beach near Kings Road Arches between the hours of 2am and 5.30am.”
Detective Chief Inspector Luke Kyriakides-Yeldham said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who recognises the man or has any information about the incident. The victim is being supported by specially trained officers. We are stepping up patrols along the seafront and we are working with partners which include night safety patrols, the beach patrol, taxi marshalls and Safe Space.”
Sussex Police have asked anyone who has any information to contact police by reporting online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Carpenter.