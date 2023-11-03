Police made multiple arrests during a week of action focusing on business crime in Sussex.

Sussex Police carried out a campaign of engagement and enforcement activity as part of the national Safer Business Action Week.

"The force deployed dedicated resources to all districts across the county in order to emphasise the message that business crime will not be tolerated,” a police spokesperson said.

Officers also made a ‘number of arrests’ in connection with the week of action. These are among some of the arrests made during the week of action.

Sussex Police. Photo: Stock image / National World

– A ‘well-known offender’ was identified by police on patrol in Brighton on Monday, October 16.

A police spokesperson said: “Michael Murray, 35, of Lower Rock Gardens, was linked to a number of offences across Brighton and Hove, with the total value of items stolen reaching hundreds of pounds.

“He was subsequently arrested and charged with 18 counts of theft and 18 counts of breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order.

“He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on October 23, where he was remanded in custody for sentencing on November 20.”

– ‘Prolific offender’ Daryl Swann has been jailed, after he was spotted by police on patrol in Western Road, Brighton, on Tuesday, October 17.

"The 35-year-old, of Oriental Place, Brighton, was sought in connection with the theft of £95 worth of goods from Holland and Barrett in North Street on September 8, and the theft of £150 worth of goods from The White Company in East Street on September 14,” a police spokesperson said.

“He was arrested and charged with two counts of theft, and breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order, which had prohibitions not to enter a number of stores, including The White Company.

“He was remanded in custody and appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court the following day, where he was jailed for four weeks.”

– Police witnessed a woman ‘taking £250 worth of clothes’ from H&M in Priory Meadow shopping centre, in Hastings, on Thursday, October 19.

A spokesperson added: “Katie Green, 37, of Cloudesley Road, St Leonards, was subsequently arrested and charged with theft, and has been bailed with conditions to appear before Hastings Magistrates’ Court on November 29.”

– A 34-year-old woman was witnessed ‘stealing two bottles of prosecco’ from M&S in Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on Thursday, October 19. She was given a Community Resolution Order, police said.

Working with partner agencies, police conducted ‘numerous activities’ across the week, which ran from Monday, October 16 to Sunday, October 22.

Acting on intelligence, Sussex Police officers ‘executed simultaneous Misuse of Drugs Act warrants’ at two shops in Worthing. Click here to read more.

With the ‘support and endorsement’ of the policing minister, Chris Philp, and the Home Office, Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne, has also convened a national business and police partnership called Pegasus.

This combines law enforcement with industry knowledge to ‘tackle serious organised retail crime’.

Mrs Bourne added: “Pegasus will be a game-changer in the fight against retail crime providing, for the first time ever, an accurate national picture of the organised crime gangs, from local families to cross border criminals, driving organised shop theft across England and Wales.

“Thirteen of the country’s top retailers will agree ways to capture information that can be shared and analysed to create intelligence packages for police forces to target and track perpetrators. I expect to see results early next year when Pegasus becomes fully operational and am grateful to our major retailers and businesses for their support to policing nationally.”

Chris Neilson, the Sussex Police lead for business crime, said the force ‘welcomes the Pegasus initiative’, adding: “It is a significant step forward to building intelligence of organised retail crime across the UK and putting in place the right mechanisms so that retailers and policing can focus efforts to bring such gangs to justice.”