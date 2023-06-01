Sussex Police celebrate inspirational people across county for Volunteers’ Week

Sussex Police announced today (Thursday, June 1) that they are joining charities and organisations across the UK to celebrate Volunteers’ Week (June 1-7).

Police said that their volunteers’ provide ‘selfless hard work across multiple areas of policing’, which makes a positive difference to the force and within communities.

Police added that volunteers help the force in areas including: Special Constables, Police Support Volunteers, Cadet Leaders, Cadets, Chaplains, search teams, Community Speedwatch volunteers and Independent Custody Volunteers.

Chief constable Jo Shiner said: “I would like to thank all our volunteers for their commitment to protect the community, deliver an outstanding service and catch criminals. We recognise, particularly in these challenging times, their continued commitment, enthusiasm, and personal sacrifice in giving their free time to help Sussex Police. They are all an inspiration.”

According to Sussex Police, the county has 95 Special Constables who support regular officers by keeping communities safe. Special Constables volunteer their free time and have the same powers in law as regular police officers. They conduct tasks and duties like supporting neighbourhood police teams, response, rural crime, safeguarding investigations, tactical enforcement, and the roads policing unit.

Detective Superintendent Rachel Carr said: “All of our volunteers make an incredible sacrifice and contribution which enables is to deliver on the policing priorities. Having worked with the Specials for the last three years as the thematic lead I am always amazed with their effort, determination and commitment.”

Sussex Police said they also have more than 135 Police Support Volunteers (PSVs) who provide expertise in roles like: rural crime, administration support, public enquiry volunteers, criminal justice, fraud prevention, chaplains, people services and cyber-crime. People can find out more about volunteer opportunities at Sussex Police by visiting www.sussex.police.uk/police-forces/sussex-police/areas/careers/jobs/volunteering.

Sussex Police added that their Community SpeedWatch (CSW) has grown over the past few years too. Stephen O’Connell CSW Officer and Sussex Safer Roads Partnership officer said: “We have a team of 2,400 well trained and equipped volunteers. In one year, they’ve put in just over 10,612 hours’ worth of work, completing over 4,400 speed checks, a truly amazing contribution to our force.”

Sussex Police are also ‘immensely proud’ have about 170 police cadets, from 13 to 18 years old, across East and West Sussex in eight units. They meet weekly during term-time to learn policing skills, following a national curriculum of topics relevant to their role. They also learn from guest speakers, undertake scenario training and attend fitness sessions.

Chief Inspector Roy Hodder the thematic lead for Cadets said: “Our police cadets give their time to the communities, carrying out social actions and engaging with the public as well as assisting with policing operations, participating in a wide range of activities, and providing support to their colleagues. I am rightly proud of all they achieve, and their successes continue to be recognised with awards for their community involvement.”

People interested in helping with Volunteer Cadet Units can get in touch via www.sussex.police.uk/police-forces/sussex-police/areas/careers/jobs/volunteer-cadet-corps.

