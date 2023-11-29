Sussex Police charge London man with multiple rapes against woman in Horsham

Sussex Police have charged a man with multiple rapes against a woman in Horsham between 1992 and 2004.

Police said Oslen Kelman, 62, of Lambert Road in Lambeth, London, has been charged with three counts of rape relating to a woman in her 50s.

He has been released on bail, pending an appearance at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on December 22, Sussex Police added.

The victim is being supported by specialist officers, which will continue throughout the judicial process.

Sussex Police have charged a man with multiple rapes against a woman in Horsham between 1992 and 2004. Picture by Jon Rigby

