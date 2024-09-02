Sussex Police charge man with 17 fraud offences against multiple victims across Southern England

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police has charged a man with 17 fraud offences against multiple victims across the South of England.

James Trodd, 29, of no fixed address, is alleged to have targeted individuals and couples – including elderly and vulnerable people – and facilitated the transfer of thousands of pounds from their bank accounts.

The offences are reported to have taken place between September, 2022, up to Trodd’s arrest in August, 2024.

He was charged with 17 counts of fraud by representation and remanded in custody at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday (August 30).

Trodd is due to appear at a court to be confirmed on September 27.

