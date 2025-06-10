Sussex Police charge man with attempted rape after concern raised for young woman's welfare
The police have charged a man with attempted rape, after concerns were raised for a young woman's welfare in Brighton.
Sussex Police said officers were called to Manchester Street at around 11am on Saturday (June 7).
"Police have charged a man with attempted rape following an incident in Brighton on Saturday,” the statement read.
"Officers were called to Manchester Street at around 11am after witnesses reported concern for the welfare of a woman.
“James Scott, 45, of no fixed address, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with attempted rape and sexual assault. Scott has been remanded in custody and will next appear before Lewes Crown Court on July 7.”
Police said the victim – a young woman – was being supported by specially trained officers.