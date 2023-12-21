Sussex Police chief warns people about the long-term impact nitrous oxide could have on their lives

The Chief Constable of Sussex Police has warned people about the long-term impact nitrous oxide could have on their lives.

As of last month, the possession of the substance – also known as laughing gas – was made illegal in England and Wales. Anyone caught carrying it could face up to two years in prison, while pushers could face up to 14 years.

During a meeting with Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne, Jo Shiner spoke about the problems people could face if caught carrying the Class C drug. She said: “It can have wider implications in terms of your future career, in terms of vetting, in terms of employment.

“And, of course, if you actually have a conviction then there are some countries – America is a good example – where you won’t be able to get a visa to go and visit. It’s well worth [remembering] – and we say this around knife crime, we say it around a lot of other crimes – that whilst they might seem fun to do at the time, they can have really long-lasting implications on your life.”

Sussex Police has spent £1,000 over the past year disposing of nitrous oxide cannisters. While the substance is now illegal, it doesn’t mean it had vanished from the county’s streets.

The Chief Constable said: “There is a reality to the amount that is being used on the street. We do see it at larger gatherings. It’s yet another demand for our strapped resources.”

Speaking earlier this year, Mrs Bourne said: “The dangers of inhaling [nitrous oxide] can cause severe health issues, not to mention the anti-social behaviour with associated paraphernalia such as canisters which are often strewn across our public spaces.

“We know the consumption of this substance also has a negative impact on our communities, it makes residents fearful to be out and about and unable to enjoy their local parks, high streets and shopping centres.