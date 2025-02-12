Sussex Police collaborate with parking enforcement officers to address parking issues outside Bexhill Academy
Sussex Police said it had received numerous reports from parents, children and local residents.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We were alarmed by the number of vehicles parked on zigzags, double yellow lines and in bus stops. Such parking creates serious risks to young lives through various hazards: Blocked sightlines preventing young ones from seeing oncoming vehicles; obstructions forcing children to walk between parked cars or in the road; restricted access for emergency vehicles; and blocked residential driveways.
“We kindly request that parents and guardians who drop off or collect their children exercise consideration when parking.
“We will conduct follow-up visits to the school, and we look forward to further engagement with local residents and pupils, who have shown strong support for our efforts to resolve these parking concerns.”