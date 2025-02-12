Sussex Police collaborate with parking enforcement officers to address parking issues outside Bexhill Academy

By Matt Pole
Published 12th Feb 2025, 18:08 BST
Updated 13th Feb 2025, 16:46 BST
Sussex Police has collaborated with parking enforcement officers to address persistent parking issues outside Bexhill Academy.

Sussex Police said it had received numerous reports from parents, children and local residents.

Most Popular

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We were alarmed by the number of vehicles parked on zigzags, double yellow lines and in bus stops. Such parking creates serious risks to young lives through various hazards: Blocked sightlines preventing young ones from seeing oncoming vehicles; obstructions forcing children to walk between parked cars or in the road; restricted access for emergency vehicles; and blocked residential driveways.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We kindly request that parents and guardians who drop off or collect their children exercise consideration when parking.

Sussex Police have collaborated with parking enforcement officers to address persistent parking issues outside Bexhill Academy. Picture courtesy of Sussex Policeplaceholder image
Sussex Police have collaborated with parking enforcement officers to address persistent parking issues outside Bexhill Academy. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“We will conduct follow-up visits to the school, and we look forward to further engagement with local residents and pupils, who have shown strong support for our efforts to resolve these parking concerns.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice