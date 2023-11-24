More than 1,000 weapons have been surrendered across Sussex, and 14 arrests have been made, during a week of action to combat knife crime in Sussex.

Sussex Police officers joined forces across the country to support Operation Sceptre – a week of education, engagement, and enforcement around knife crime between November 13 and 19.

Police said the intensive week of action saw 19 knives seized across Sussex through arrests, knife sweeps, stop searches and search warrants. Another 1,352 knives were surrendered by members of the public in 15 amnesty bins.

Thousands of people were spoken to about the dangers of carrying a knife, including young people at schools and youth centres, while a bleed control kit was installed in Hastings town centre. Situated on the wall of Lloyds Bank in Wellington Place, the bleed kit was funded by the Safer Hastings Partnership and is designed to prevent catastrophic blood loss while waiting for an ambulance.

Officers at a knife arch operation at Brighton railway station. Photo: Sussex Police

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "The force’s activity complements its year-round work to combat knife crime and serious violence, known as Operation Safety, which has a primary focus on reducing knife crime committed in public spaces against young people.

“The latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) data shows 57 recorded knife offences per 100,000 population in the year ending March 2023, while the national average stands at 89 per 100,000 based on the 39 forces who use this recording method.”

Chief Inspector Simon Yates, force lead for knife crime and serious violence, said: “As police officers, we see the devastating consequences of these deadly weapons, particularly in young people, and we must do everything we can to educate people and prevent access to knives that are used for violence, intimidation and harm.

“We work relentlessly all year round to stamp out knife crime in our communities and Op Sceptre is a great opportunity to showcase that work.

“Tackling an issue as complex as knife crime also requires teamwork and we work with various partners to understand the motivations behind carrying a knife and its associated crime.