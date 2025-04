The force are seeking to locate 24-year-old Cameron, who has been missing since Tuesday, April 8.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re concerned for 24-year-old Cameron, who has been missing from the Eastbourne area since 8 April.

“He is about 6’, with short dark brown hair, and often wears a tracksuit or similar.

“Please share and contact us on 101 if you see him or can help us find him, quoting serial 697 of 25/04.”