Sussex Police 'concerned' for missing Bognor Regis man with links to Chichester
Police said Paul, 55, who has links to Chichester, was last seen at around 9.30pm on Friday (November 15) at St Richards Hospital, Chichester.
Sussex Police have asked the public to dial 999 if they see him.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re concerned for Paul, 55, who is missing from Bognor Regis.
“He was last seen at around 9.30pm on Friday (15 November) at St Richards Hospital, Chichester and has links to Bognor Regis Chichester and Petersfield.
“Paul has short grey hair and a small grey beard. He is believed to be wearing a dark jumper, blue jeans, a white t-shirt and dark trainers.
“If you see Paul, or have any information on his whereabouts, call 999 quoting serial 1545 of 15/11.”