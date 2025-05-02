Sussex Police ‘concerned’ for missing Crawley teen

The force are seeking to locate 13-year-old Beau, who has been missing from her home since midday today (May 2).

Police have asked members of the public to dial 999 immediately if they see her.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re concerned for Beau, who has been missing from her home in Crawley since midday today.

“The 13-year-old is about 5’3”, with long blonde hair in a bun, and was last seen wearing a black vest and black tracksuit bottoms.

“Please share and dial 999 if you see her, quoting serial 673 of 02/05.”