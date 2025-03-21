Sussex Police ‘concerned’ for missing Crawley teen last seen in Ifield

Sussex Police are ‘concerned’ for a missing teenager from Crawley who was last seen in the Ifield area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are seeking to locate 15-year-old Grace.

Sussex Police said she was last seen at 6.45pm yesterday evening (Thursday, March 20).

She may be travelling on the railway network, the force added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you seen Grace who has been reported missing in Crawley? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Have you seen Grace who has been reported missing in Crawley?

“The 15-year-old was last seen in the Ifield area at 6.45pm on Thursday, March 20.

“She is 5'3" with faded red hair, and is believed to be wearing all black clothing.

“Grace may be travelling on the railway network.

“Officers are concerned for her welfare.

“Anyone who sees her of knows her whereabouts is asked to call 101 and quote reference 1375 of 20/03.”