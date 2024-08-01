Sussex Police ‘concerned’ for missing Crawley woman ‘believed to be in the Pyecombe and Clayton area’

Sussex Police are concerned for Josephine, 35, who is missing from Crawley. Pictures courtesy of Sussex Police

Sussex Police are ‘concerned’ for a missing woman from Crawley.

Josephine, 35, was last seen at 5pm yesterday evening (July 31).

She is believed to be in the Pyecombe and Clayton area, according to Sussex Police.

“Josephine has brown hair and tattoos. Her clothing is unknown.

“If you see her, or have any information, call 999 immediately quoting serial 401 of 01/08.”

