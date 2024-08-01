Sussex Police ‘concerned’ for missing Crawley woman ‘believed to be in the Pyecombe and Clayton area’
Josephine, 35, was last seen at 5pm yesterday evening (July 31).
She is believed to be in the Pyecombe and Clayton area, according to Sussex Police.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re concerned for Josephine, 35, who is missing from Crawley.
“She is believed to be in the Pyecombe and Clayton area and was last seen at 5pm yesterday (31 July).
“Josephine has brown hair and tattoos. Her clothing is unknown.
“If you see her, or have any information, call 999 immediately quoting serial 401 of 01/08.”
