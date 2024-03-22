Sussex Police ‘concerned’ for missing Hove man ‘who could be at Telscombe Cliffs or Bognor’
Police said Nathan, 37, was last seen this morning (March 22).
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re concerned for Nathan, 37, who is missing from Hove.
“Nathan, who could be at Telscombe Cliffs or Bognor, was last seen at around 11.45am this morning (22 March).
“He now has short hair and is believed to be wearing a dark jumper, skinny jeans, rainbow converse shoes and wearing a black backpack.
“If you see Nathan, or have any information on his whereabouts, dial 999 immediately quoting serial 542 of 22/03.”
