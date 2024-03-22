Sussex Police ‘concerned’ for missing Hove man ‘who could be at Telscombe Cliffs or Bognor’

Sussex Police are ‘concerned’ for a missing Hove man Sussex Police ‘who could be at Telscombe Cliffs or Bognor’.
By Matt Pole
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 14:30 GMT
Police said Nathan, 37, was last seen this morning (March 22).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re concerned for Nathan, 37, who is missing from Hove.

“Nathan, who could be at Telscombe Cliffs or Bognor, was last seen at around 11.45am this morning (22 March).

Sussex Police are concerned for Nathan, 37, who is missing from Hove. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“He now has short hair and is believed to be wearing a dark jumper, skinny jeans, rainbow converse shoes and wearing a black backpack.

“If you see Nathan, or have any information on his whereabouts, dial 999 immediately quoting serial 542 of 22/03.”

