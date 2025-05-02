Sussex Police conduct night patrols to deter and identify anti-social behaviour in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police have conducted night patrols to deter and identify anti-social behaviour (ASB) in Eastbourne.

Following recent reports of ASB around areas of Hampden Park, officers from the Eastbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team have been out conducting high-visibility patrols late into the evening at reported times, aimed at both deterring individuals causing ASB, and to look to identify those involved.

Sussex Police understand that ASB can and does negatively impact communities, and can significantly affect residents’ quality of life.

Patrols will continue in affected areas across the weekend (May 3-5) to help ensure residents and visitors to the town can enjoy themselves safely, without fear of ASB.

Sussex Police will take action to address reports of ASB or crimes in progress.

The force thank and continue to encourage members of public to contact at the time to report incidents.

All reports help to direct these types of patrols in areas which have seen an increase in, or an increase in the reporting of both ASB and criminality.