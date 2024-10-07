Sussex Police confirm anti-social behaviour offences down 20% in Eastbourne
Officers conducted patrols in the town to tackle anti-social behaviour.
Compared to around the same time last year, a spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed that the offences due to anti-social behaviour had dropped around the Terminus Road area had dropped by 20 per cent.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “During the summer months we have been carrying out extra patrols in Eastbourne town centre to tackle anti-social behaviour.
“Officers and PCSOs from our Neighbourhood Policing Team have been targeting the areas most impacted through the summer.
“As a result, there has been a 20% drop in the number of offences recorded around the Terminus Road area compared to last year.
“They will continue to be out on their patrols in the busy run-up to Christmas, helping to make arrests, remove weapons and alcohol and to exclude those causing anti-social behaviour.
Eastbourne District Commander Chief Inspector Lewis said: “Officers have been working hard to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour in the town centre.
“As a result we have seen a reduction in the number of incidents in the town centre, and we are determined to continue making progress in the months ahead.”
The spokesperson for the police also thanked residents for reporting on anti-social behaviour and urged people to continue to do so if they see anything.
They added: “We thank communities for their reporting, and continue to encourage shoppers, visitors and businesses to report anything they see or hear that they feel we need to know about.”