Sussex Police confirm arrest after Jewish memorial is damaged
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Video footage appeared online of the criminal damage in Palmeira Square, Hove.
Sussex Police issued a statement on Monday (October 7), confirming an arrest has been made.
A spokesperson said: “A 58-year-old man from Hove was arrested on Monday, October 7 on suspicion of racially/religiously aggravated criminal damage after footage of the incident was circulated online. He remains in custody at this time.”
Detective Superintendent Ben Newman said the police force understands that this incident has ‘caused great upset within many communities’.
He added: “We would like to reassure the public that our investigation team is working hard to gather all the facts and bring this matter to a positive conclusion.” If you witnessed the incident, or have information, you can contact police online or by calling 101 quoting reference 158 of 4/10.