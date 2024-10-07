Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested after a Jewish memorial was damaged in East Sussex, police have said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Video footage appeared online of the criminal damage in Palmeira Square, Hove.

Sussex Police issued a statement on Monday (October 7), confirming an arrest has been made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “A 58-year-old man from Hove was arrested on Monday, October 7 on suspicion of racially/religiously aggravated criminal damage after footage of the incident was circulated online. He remains in custody at this time.”

A man has been arrested after a Jewish memorial was damaged in East Sussex, police have said (Stock image / National World)

Detective Superintendent Ben Newman said the police force understands that this incident has ‘caused great upset within many communities’.

He added: “We would like to reassure the public that our investigation team is working hard to gather all the facts and bring this matter to a positive conclusion.” If you witnessed the incident, or have information, you can contact police online or by calling 101 quoting reference 158 of 4/10.