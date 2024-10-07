Sussex Police confirm arrest after Jewish memorial is damaged

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 7th Oct 2024
A man has been arrested after a Jewish memorial was damaged in East Sussex, police have said.

Video footage appeared online of the criminal damage in Palmeira Square, Hove.

Sussex Police issued a statement on Monday (October 7), confirming an arrest has been made.

A spokesperson said: “A 58-year-old man from Hove was arrested on Monday, October 7 on suspicion of racially/religiously aggravated criminal damage after footage of the incident was circulated online. He remains in custody at this time.”

A man has been arrested after a Jewish memorial was damaged in East Sussex, police have said (Stock image / National World)
Detective Superintendent Ben Newman said the police force understands that this incident has ‘caused great upset within many communities’.

He added: “We would like to reassure the public that our investigation team is working hard to gather all the facts and bring this matter to a positive conclusion.” If you witnessed the incident, or have information, you can contact police online or by calling 101 quoting reference 158 of 4/10.

